As Comcast (CMCSA) Valuation Rose, First Financial Upped Stake by $724,074; Alpha Windward Has Upped Dover (DOV) Holding by $479,880 as Share Price Rose

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 25.66 million shares traded or 41.14% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE THE FOUR COMPLAINANTS’ ALLEGATIONS THAT LAUER ENGAGED IN INAPPROPRIATE SEXUAL BEHAVIOR IN THE WORKPLACE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 23/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL ADVERTISING; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS SPEAKS ON A CALL WITH REPORTERS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn formal bid for Sky; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing a ‘superior’ all-cash bid for Fox assets; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN PANDORA MEDIA

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 4161.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 5,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,284 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $98.78. About 1.16M shares traded or 19.78% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q EPS 84c; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 0.2% or 11.55M shares. Jaffetilchin Lc holds 0.3% or 33,772 shares. 9,555 were accumulated by Legacy Private Tru. Lourd Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,377 shares. Wright Investors Service Inc has 190,498 shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. Quadrant Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.7% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Of Vermont has 120,769 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc accumulated 16,693 shares. 3,811 were reported by Jnba. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 4.21 million shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd reported 1.51% stake. Affinity Inv Advisors Limited Company reported 145,540 shares stake. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na reported 41,686 shares stake. Davis R M accumulated 0.23% or 153,206 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communications reported 21,280 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust has 0.05% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 126,937 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 21,800 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has 0.05% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 609,935 shares. 5,003 are owned by Bryn Mawr Trust. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 470,871 shares stake. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Inc invested 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Moreover, Penobscot Inv Management Inc has 0.05% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 2,503 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Menta Ltd Llc accumulated 3,400 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 0.04% or 3,300 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,932 shares to 1,628 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstcash Inc by 5,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266 shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.