As Comcast (CMCSA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Swift Run Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Troy Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Colgate (CL) Stake by $5.15 Million as Share Price Rose

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 75,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.68M, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 460,532 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 12,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 195,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 182,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 1.75M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast confirms $31 bln bid for Sky, sparking battle with Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast backs Sky bid with £23bn of loans; 13/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis to Lead NCC Media as Pres and CEO; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL; 23/05/2018 – Comcast says considering all-cash offer to buy Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN U.K; 25/04/2018 – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74 million shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,694 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 366,304 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 7.38M shares. M&T Bancorp Corp holds 0.09% or 258,080 shares in its portfolio. Generation Investment Management Llp reported 1.34 million shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Hilton Capital Management Lc accumulated 400 shares. 186,314 are owned by Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Joel Isaacson Co Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Johnson Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Llc accumulated 101 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 3,165 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 2.52 million shares. Howland Cap Limited Company holds 43,236 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Wade G W owns 162,669 shares. Windsor Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 3,995 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Investment Mgmt Limited Co has invested 5.13% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability invested in 1.52 million shares or 0.59% of the stock. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 217,865 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 554 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smead Cap stated it has 3.31% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Clarivest Asset Mngmt has invested 0.72% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Capital Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Beacon Fincl Group accumulated 0.1% or 14,572 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 0.75% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.33% or 155,380 shares. Bankshares Of The West holds 362,450 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment owns 87,405 shares. Commerce Natl Bank reported 583,079 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.