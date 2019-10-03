As Comcast (CMCSA) Valuation Declined, Aurora Investment Counsel Decreased Its Stake by $1.11 Million; Capwealth Advisors Lowered Its Centurylink (CTL) Stake as Shares Rose

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 37.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 25,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 42,649 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84 million, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 8.10M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q REV. $22.8B, EST. $22.74B; 21/05/2018 – SKY NOTES U.K. GOVT ANNOUNCEMENT ON OFFER FROM COMCAST; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn signals backing for a cash bid by Comcast for Fox; 22/03/2018 – Scott Hamilton and Jim Craig Announced as Comcast Business Olympic Legends; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Chilkoot Cafe gets Olympic boost from national Comcast commercial featuring Jessie Diggins; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 – 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say –

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 54,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 6.23 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2.35 million shares. Proshare Lc has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 179,294 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 1.57M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). First Mercantile Trust Communications stated it has 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Huntington Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Spears Abacus Advsr Lc invested in 14,688 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Farmers Merchants has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1,823 shares. 17.97 million were reported by First Tru Limited Partnership. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 0% or 33,023 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Td Cap Management Limited has 205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 63,564 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $699.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,045 shares to 70,979 shares, valued at $8.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc Com (NYSE:M) by 130,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.04 million for 8.95 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Machine Learning is Helping to Combat Cyberthreats – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Electronic Arts, Centurylink and Wynn Resorts – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is CenturyLink a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) CEO Jeff Storey Presents at Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink closes deals to refinance notes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. The insider Dev Indraneel bought $147,155. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of stock or 37,000 shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Discovery, Inc. Partners with FreeWheel on Multi-Year Agreement to Unify Its Advertising Management and Aggregate Audience Scale Across All Screens – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Comcast to pay $15.5M to settle class-action lawsuit over set-top box rentals – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Recession-Ready Stocks to Buy in October – Motley Fool” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Comcast boosts download speed for 85% of its Atlanta customers – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “How Comcast is working to make your TV your new dashboard – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,640 are owned by Parthenon Limited Liability Co. Seabridge Advsrs Limited has invested 0.66% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 783,008 shares. First Business Fincl, Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,050 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 7,932 shares. Brinker Cap stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Beutel Goodman & Limited invested 0.73% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Jones Financial Companies Lllp stated it has 142,964 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Caxton Associates LP has invested 0.38% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund reported 94,457 shares stake. Paragon Ltd reported 20,363 shares. Lumbard And Kellner Lc holds 9,854 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Lc stated it has 48,469 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 77,055 shares.