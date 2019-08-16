As Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Value Declined, Wesbanco Bank Raised Stake; 58.Com (WUBA) Valuation Declined While Carmignac Gestion Lowered by $31.85 Million Its Holding

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Comcast (CMCSA) by 28.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 8,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 37,231 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 29,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Comcast for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 5.90M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer in mid-June for some of Fox’s assets, sources have said; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 22/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING NOW ON @MSNBC: Trump lawyer John Dowd out, NBC News confirms; 30/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE THIS SUNDAY: @SenRonJohnson (R-Wis.) joins @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress #MTP; 20/04/2018 – Comcast, Charter partner for mobile services back-end software; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Still ‘committed’ To Cash Offer For Sky, After Comcast Makes Bid — MarketWatch

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 490,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 3.17M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.97 million, down from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 232,079 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 18,431 shares to 176,523 shares, valued at $308.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 1.19 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Transportador Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS).

