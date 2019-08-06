As Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder High Pointe Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Heartland Advisors Increased Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $340,880

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 4,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 161,707 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07M, up from 157,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $70.54. About 1.32M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 33,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 18,570 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 52,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 1.22M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/04/2018 – Comcast is teaming up with Independence Health Group to launch a new consumer-oriented health-care technology platform; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COLLABORATION FOCUSED ON SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE TO DRIVE XFINITY MOBILE AND CHARTER’S SPECTRUM MOBILE SERVICE; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts […]; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 07/05/2018 – Comcast also plans to acquire 100% of Sky as part of an improved all-cash $60B bid. Together, a bid for all of Sky and Fox’s assets could be close to $100B, sources also said; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 — 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 25/04/2018 – Comcast piles pressure on Fox with Sky bid; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CHARTER, COMCAST AND COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL ADVANCED ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,260 shares to 20,520 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc by 2,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 700 shares. Rampart Inv Management Lc has invested 0.42% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sol Management owns 64,708 shares. Bangor Bancorporation stated it has 12,166 shares. Foothills Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.54% or 49,658 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Affinity Advisors Lc has 1.19% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 145,540 shares. Boston Advisors Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Girard Prns owns 34,060 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 878,656 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.92% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Md Sass Ser owns 681,182 shares or 4.34% of their US portfolio. Cibc World, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.02M shares. First Allied Advisory Inc owns 57,821 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 13.78 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 34,524 were reported by Bowen Hanes &. Conestoga Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 19,230 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bell Retail Bank has invested 0.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 83,790 are held by Shelter Mutual. Shoker Investment Counsel invested 0.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sand Hill Glob Advisors Lc reported 63,356 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Llc stated it has 20,903 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 1.39% or 5.98 million shares. Lvm Mi holds 2.59% or 139,864 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Liability reported 19,157 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sunbelt Secs has 1.31% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 32,530 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.51% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).