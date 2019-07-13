As Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Upped Position; Indus Capital Partners Holding in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Has Decreased by $17.11 Million as Valuation Rose

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 8,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 362,486 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 353,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 14.42 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE THIS SUNDAY: @SenRonJohnson (R-Wis.) joins @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress #MTP; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SKY HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SHR; 25/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @jolingkent with a first look at a new version of @amazonecho designed for kids, including parental; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 09/05/2018 – LATEST: Comcast preparing for mid-June bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets, which could add $100B in debt to Comcast’s balance sheet; Comcast also willing to offer new deal protections; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Culture Secretary Doesn’t Plan to Raise Concerns Over Comcast’s Sky Bid

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 556,017 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.45 million, down from 704,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $125.95. About 475,422 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 22,300 shares to 235,100 shares, valued at $10.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onesmart Intl Ed Group Ltd by 176,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 909,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on July, 19. HDB’s profit will be $706.15 million for 33.50 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (NYSE:WFC) by 6,915 shares to 85,295 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc. by 2,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,392 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. $30,036 worth of stock was sold by Murdock Daniel C. on Thursday, January 24.