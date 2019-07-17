As Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Price Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Upped Position; As Southern Co (SO) Market Value Rose, Holder Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Decreased Stake by $828,138

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.66. About 2.58 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 87,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.35M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, up from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 17.47 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS’ PROPOSED NOTES ISSUANCE; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBC Universal Rev $9.53B; 23/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Aware of the Press Release of Comcast Corp of May 23; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – THROUGHOUT PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS FROM EFFECTIVE DATE, COMCAST UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, AND SKY UNDERTAKES, SKY SHALL MAINTAIN UK HQ IN OSTERLEY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast says considering all-cash offer to buy Fox assets; 22/03/2018 – Scott Hamilton and Jim Craig Announced as Comcast Business Olympic Legends; 02/04/2018 – Elwyn Empowers Nationwide Technology Network with Comcast Business Ethernet, Internet and Phone

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. On Tuesday, March 5 the insider Clark Henry A III bought $100,380. $4.42M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P. $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,462 were accumulated by Chatham Group Inc. Moreover, Ancora Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Patten & Patten Tn stated it has 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Amer Int Grp Inc has 348,236 shares. 127,005 were reported by Cibc. Salem Capital Management owns 4,750 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Iowa Bank stated it has 18,355 shares. Zevin Asset Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,300 shares. The Alabama-based Welch Group Llc has invested 3.34% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company owns 251,798 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 6,699 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.21% or 4,537 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corporation invested in 0% or 4,075 shares.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Bitauto Holdings (NYSE:BITA) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 79% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Share Price Is Down 25% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Southern Company (SO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think CTS (NYSE:CTS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61M for 19.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mgmt And Com invested in 8,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tdam Usa accumulated 93,901 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Matarin Capital Ltd stated it has 140,055 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Community Bancshares Na holds 45,175 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Axa, France-based fund reported 943,227 shares. Strategic Ltd Com holds 17,347 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. State Street has 171.71M shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Rockshelter Cap Limited Liability Company reported 137,235 shares stake. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 33,047 shares. Fairview Capital Inv Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 6,302 shares. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.56% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Illinois-based Alyeska Grp Inc LP has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.25% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Burke And Herbert Savings Bank And Tru Co owns 18,723 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Holderness Invests, a North Carolina-based fund reported 33,930 shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney World’s Top Rival Fires Back With a New Hotel – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied FXD Analyst Target Price: $47 – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Comcast Advertising Announces Industry-Wide Initiative to Bring Greater Addressability to the TV Industry – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CMCSA or RCI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,276 shares to 3.43 million shares, valued at $137.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 59,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,938 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).