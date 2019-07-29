As Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Price Rose, Baldwin Brothers Has Boosted Holding by $3.34 Million; Howe & Rusling Has Boosted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 465.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 85,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,145 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 3.49 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/03/2018 – Comcast Is a Bargain Even With Its Risks — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda $5.415B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 30/05/2018 – Comcast’s Xfinity X1 Customers Can Order Tickets for ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ From Their Remote While Watching Trailer

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 40,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 314,745 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, up from 273,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.73. About 17.60M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 – PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C; 29/03/2018 – Japan regulator warns Deutsche, Bank of America over bond-price fixing; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $88m in awards; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $577.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,693 shares to 5,382 shares, valued at $590,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 44,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,198 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 151,236 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 22.75 million shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.76% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 19.27 million shares. Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 23,773 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Chem Bank holds 87,194 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Dana Advsr Inc holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.11 million shares. Sns Financial Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 15,360 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Corp owns 43,228 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sageworth Communications has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 176 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 14.22 million shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.91% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fort Point Capital Prtn reported 0.14% stake. Coldstream Cap has invested 0.4% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Barometer owns 14,800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,117 shares to 4,560 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,612 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).