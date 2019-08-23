As Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Price Declined, Private Management Group Has Increased Its Stake by $3.08 Million; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 78,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 372,707 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90 million, up from 293,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 9.96M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 02/05/2018 – Sky, subject of Fox-Comcast bidding war, loses key soccer rights; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts has not […]; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – OFFER IS A PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 13 PER CENT. TO CLOSING PRICE OF £11.05 PER SKY SHARE ON 26 FEBRUARY 2018, BEING LAST BUSINESS DAY BEFORE ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMCAST’S POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SKY; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of lndirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 21/03/2018 – Tom Winter: NBC News: Former FBI Deputy Director Andy McCabe authorized perjury investigation into Sessions, but sources say Se; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 213,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 841,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.26M, up from 627,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $173.79. About 1.12M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.05M shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $96.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 47,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,635 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 100,539 shares to 791,257 shares, valued at $17.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,205 shares, and cut its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD).