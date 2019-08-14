As Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Price Declined, Holder First Manhattan Company Cut Position; Lakewood Capital Management LP Lowered Stake in Kb Home (KBH) by $2.26 Million as Share Price Rose

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 230,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.37 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.86 million, down from 3.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $42.52. About 4.93 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn signals backing for a cash bid by Comcast for Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its $31 billion bid for British broadcaster Sky; 26/04/2018 – DSL Reports: Comcast to Get Much Larger With Latest $30 Billion Megadeal; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL ADVERTISING; 19/04/2018 – City Year Joins Comcast NBCUniversal to Bring 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day to Life; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Makes Announcement Regarding Offer From Comcast Corp for Sky Plc; 19/04/2018 – Comcast is teaming up with Independence Health Group to launch a new consumer-oriented health-care technology platform

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 94,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.50 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 448,712 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on KB Home; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Rating Outlook For Kb Home To Positive From Stable; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fagan Assoc has 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hbk Invs LP accumulated 112,092 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 24,493 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co. Timber Creek Capital Lc holds 126,066 shares. Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 21.72M shares. Hightower Lc owns 0.28% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.06M shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Limited invested 6.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Private Wealth Advsrs stated it has 26,745 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Lc stated it has 0.22% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Welch And Forbes Ltd reported 806,614 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP owns 753,992 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd owns 181,113 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Ltd owns 0.3% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 33,772 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 13.99 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Comcast (CMCSA) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IVE, AAPL, IBM, CMCSA: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “For Tesla, Facebook, and American Airlines, Nothing Is Simple – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Comcast, Ecolab, General Dynamics, Illinois Tool Works and O’Reilly Automotive – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 37,425 shares to 3.46M shares, valued at $172.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 58,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 14, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cramer Talks KB Home Earnings, Implications For Housing Sector – Benzinga” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Downgrades Homebuilders On Macro, Cycle Concerns – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 24.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $58.23M for 10.04 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 64,438 shares or 0% of the stock. Lakewood Capital Lp owns 0.74% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 1.10M shares. Donald Smith Com holds 336,644 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 7,950 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 332,379 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 392,921 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 14,808 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 375,740 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 93,280 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 14,908 shares. Invesco reported 0% stake. Qs Investors Limited Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 100,258 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 867,135 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability has 74,758 shares.