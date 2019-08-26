As Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Price Declined, First Financial Has Lifted Holding by $724,074; As Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Upped Its Stake

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.35. About 9.64M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 05/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Djibouti grounded all U.S. military flights Wednesday at a base crucial to the U.S. fight against; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings, bolstered by gains in NBCUniversal; 06/03/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Most Customers from Maine Through Virginia; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Makes Announcement Regarding Offer From Comcast Corp for Sky Plc; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CHARTER WIRELESS PARTNERSHIP WILL HELP DEFRAY COSTS; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 17/04/2018 – Comcast Introduces Gigabit Internet Service In Vermont; 07/05/2018 – Comcast arranging financing with banks for all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox: Reuters

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 47,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 472,750 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.99M, up from 425,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75.57. About 671,149 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BIOMARIN HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALING ABOUT $1.7 BLN; 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophil; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Less Decline in Motor and Language Function Compared to Historical Controls; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Gets Standard FDA Approval for Palynziq Injection for Phenylketonuria; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q REV. $373.4M, EST. $348.7M; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Backs FY18 Rev $1.47B-$1.53B; 22/05/2018 – BioMarin Provides 2 Years of Clinical Data in 6e13 vg/kg Dose from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study in Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy for Severe Hemophilia A at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (P

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

