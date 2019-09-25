As Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Price Declined, Essex Financial Services Has Increased Position by $460,026; Consolidated Investment Group Lifted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $1.01 Million; Stock Price Declined

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 21,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68M, up from 15,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $172.63. About 2.16 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 53.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 10,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 31,467 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 20,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 2.28M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – WERE UNABLE TO ESTABLISH ANY THAT OF THOSE INTERVIEWED KNEW THAT LAUER HAD ENGAGED IN SEXUAL ACTIVITY WITH OTHER EMPLOYEES; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE THE FOUR COMPLAINANTS’ ALLEGATIONS THAT LAUER ENGAGED IN INAPPROPRIATE SEXUAL BEHAVIOR IN THE WORKPLACE; 07/03/2018 – FTC: 20180843: Michael Angelakis; Comcast Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes GBP22 Bln Offer for Sky, Trumping Fox Bid; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Expects to Buy Back at Least $5B Class A Common During 2018; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Is Comcast Going to Crash Dinsey’s Deal With Fox?: DealBook Briefing; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BBC chair says Comcast’s Sky bid should go to Ofcom

