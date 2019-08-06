As Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Price Declined, Dodge & Cox Has Cut by $34.79 Million Its Holding; Keycorp New (KEY) Holder Fsi Group Has Increased Its Stake by $3.03 Million

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 891,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 126.66M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06B, down from 127.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 725,544 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing a ‘superior’ all-cash bid for Fox assets; 21/05/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 12/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Federal investigators have requested all communications between two top execs. at American Media Inc. –…; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: No Final Decision Has Been Made on Offer for Fox; 12/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: NBC News is reporting six people injured, one dead in Paris knife attack; suspect shot dead by police; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Puts Comcast Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade And Says It May Happen Even If Fox Rejects A Bid — MarketWatch

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 71.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 201,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 482,733 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 280,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 289,938 shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 13.77 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10,100 shares to 4.95 million shares, valued at $816.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 280,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.75M shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 102,429 shares to 6,525 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,400 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

