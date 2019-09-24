As Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Essex Financial Services Increased Its Stake; Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding in Carmax (KMX) by $1.45 Million as Share Price Rose

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 53.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 10,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 31,467 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 20,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 768,898 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 17/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Industry-Leading Companies Including Comcast, Fing, Google, Inte; 18/04/2018 – Fox Cited Regulatory Concerns for Rejecting Comcast Bid – Filing; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q OPER CASH FLOW $5.5B; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTER WILL UTILIZE COMCAST EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM ON BEHALF OF BOTH COS; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN PANDORA MEDIA; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF ACQUISITION; 07/05/2018 – Comcast arranging financing with banks for all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox: Reuters; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DECLINES TO COMMENT ON WHETHER STILL INTERESTED IN FOX; 22/05/2018 – Comcast’s Bid to Buy Sky Buoyed by British Official

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 22.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 16,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 57,597 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00M, down from 74,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $87.73. About 1.08M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $10.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 19,358 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $210.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Magnetar holds 10,658 shares. Trust Com Of Virginia Va has invested 0.13% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.17% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Hm Payson & Com has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 4,556 shares. First Corp In accumulated 460 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Company Bankshares invested in 0% or 4,651 shares. Creative Planning owns 13,010 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 26,704 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 55,176 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 17,510 shares. 2,591 were accumulated by Franklin Resource Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $338.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russellmid (IWR) by 8,453 shares to 13,831 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,015 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).