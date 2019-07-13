As Comcast (CMCSA) Shares Rose, First Financial Lifted Position; Wisconsin Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $667,500 as Market Valuation Rose

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 14.42 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE STATEMENTS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP THAT THEY DID NOT KNOW ABOUT LAUER’S BEHAVIOR; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 03/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC News EXCLUSIVE: Feds had a wiretap up on Michael Cohen; details live now on @MSNBC; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 17/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates One Million Volunteers During 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 22/03/2018 – Four senior UK politicians urge regulator to block Murdoch-Sky deal; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Meek Mill speaks to @LesterHoltNBC in his first in-depth interview since his; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 10/05/2018 – Comcast’s proposed break-up fee would be payable if the deal runs into regulatory trouble

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 375 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 1,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $982.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Seller Labs Joins The Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 14/03/2018 – Zara owner lnditex full-year profit up 7 pct; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTERS – NEW SERVICE WITH AMAZON WILL BE ROLLING OUT TO CUSTOMERS ACROSS U.S. OVER COMING WEEKS; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Adds Whole Foods In Los Angeles To Prime Now Delivery Service — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 08/05/2018 – Response Mag: Amazon Offers Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 30/03/2018 – Eugene Kim: Scoop: Amazon employees have mixed feelings about Connections, the daily Q&A program rolled out company-wide last A; 26/05/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: Caution on an Amazon Killer — Barron’s; 07/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Nearing a Decision on HQ2 — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa accumulated 4,543 shares. Dupont Management has invested 2.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chemung Canal stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 113,715 shares or 5.87% of all its holdings. Ntv Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.23% or 460 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 2.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 271,634 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers holds 3.2% or 10,719 shares in its portfolio. Burke Herbert Savings Bank Trust accumulated 443 shares. Archon Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 13,983 shares. 47,808 were reported by Huntington Bancorporation. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 59,043 shares. Asset Mngmt Gp invested in 0.29% or 450 shares. Bahl And Gaynor owns 1,150 shares. Ipg Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 5,847 shares in its portfolio.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 14,600 shares to 27,125 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seatown Pte reported 3.36% stake. Bb&T owns 566,667 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Adage Cap Gru Limited Liability Company reported 6.27M shares. The Maryland-based Heritage Invsts Mngmt has invested 0.65% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 135,260 shares. Mawer Investment Mngmt Ltd invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Toth Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Park Avenue Lc has 44,781 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 64.13M shares stake. Moreover, Calamos Limited Com has 0.5% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 2.00M shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.25% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 968 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp accumulated 218,111 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,201 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. $10.21M worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares were sold by COHEN DAVID L.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.