As Comcast (CMCSA) Shares Declined, Holder Blume Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $408,450; As Caci International Cl A (CACI) Market Value Rose, Sawgrass Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $449,820

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Caci International Inc Cl A (CACI) by 64.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 2,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 5,615 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, up from 3,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $227.5. About 185,615 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – ON AN ADJUSTED EPS BASIS, TRANSACTION WILL BE MEANINGFULLY ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL YEAR POST CLOSE AND THEREAFTER; 15/05/2018 – CACI Pres of U.S. Ops DeEtte Gray Appointed Chair of AFCEA Intl Bd of Directors; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 08/03/2018 – CACI Establishes Shared Services Center in Oklahoma; 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES 4Q EPS $11.26 TO $11.50; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR, AND ACCRETIVE IN FY 2020; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings of CACI lnt’l including CFR of Ba2, outlook stable; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY CSRA

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast (CMCSA) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 9,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 199,144 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.42 million, down from 208,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast-Fox Bid Latest; H&M’s Algorithm Push; Adidas Pauses Facebook Video Ads; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes Bid for Sky (Video); 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBC Universal Rev $9.53B; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 27/04/2018 – The Takeaway: The Tech Company Comcast Should Buy Instead of Sky; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast And Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis To Lead NCC Media As President And CEO; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Clears Way for Comcast’s Sky Bid as Race Tightens With Fox

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Education Inc by 4,240 shares to 6,075 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envestnet Inc Com (NYSE:ENV) by 13,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,045 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:HRC).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.74 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

