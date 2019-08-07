As Comcast (CMCSA) Shares Declined, First Financial Boosted by $724,074 Its Holding; As J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Chesley Taft & Associates Has Upped Stake

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 6,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 191,210 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.36M, up from 184,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $106.9. About 4.21M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; 24/05/2018 – HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC BOWL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 250P FROM 230P; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco; 08/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 16/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN PUSHES BACK ECB RATE HIKE EXPECTATIONS TO JUNE 2019 FROM MARCH 2019 AFTER EURO AREA PMI FALLS; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Says Tariff Discussion Could be ‘Heated’ (Video); 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company's stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,708 shares to 175,352 shares, valued at $14.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM) by 4,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,401 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.