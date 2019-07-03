As Comcast (CMCSA) Share Value Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Boosted Stake by $2.55 Million; Ares Cap (ARCC) Shareholder Ipswich Investment Management Co Raised Its Stake

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 256.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 52,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,199 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 710,519 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 87,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.35 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, up from 4.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 8.34M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION WILL COMPLETE BEFORE END OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 17/04/2018 – Comcast Introduces Gigabit Internet Service In Vermont; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts […]; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Is Comcast Going to Crash Dinsey’s Deal With Fox?: DealBook Briefing; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY PLC (“SKY”) BY COMCAST CORPORATION (“COMCAST”); 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMCAST MEDIA 360 WILL FORM FOUNDATION OF NEW DIVISION; 19/04/2018 – MedCity News: Cable provider Comcast and insurance group join forces in healthcare partnership

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Incorporated invested in 49,567 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company stated it has 443,051 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Northeast Fin Consultants reported 100,820 shares. The New York-based Joel Isaacson & Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Bluefin Trading Ltd invested 0.13% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Nomura Inc reported 0.06% stake. Morgan Stanley owns 0.04% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 7.37 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 500 shares stake. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Stephens Ar reported 161,135 shares. Fincl Counselors Incorporated holds 10,226 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Allen Invest Mgmt Limited Co reported 218,336 shares. 1.49 million are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated. Atwood And Palmer Inc has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 643 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alamos Gold In by 841,630 shares to 9.86M shares, valued at $50.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 25,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Colliers Intl.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Trust stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Associated Banc stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Caprock Gru holds 25,998 shares. Jolley Asset Lc owns 2.71% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 93,801 shares. Lourd Capital has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Palouse Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.91% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 204,090 are owned by Churchill. Valmark Advisers has 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,296 shares. Calamos Advsrs Lc accumulated 2.00 million shares or 0.5% of the stock. Atria Invs Limited Liability Com invested 0.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Llc accumulated 18,148 shares. Advantage has invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 1.35M are held by Fjarde Ap. Lafayette Invs stated it has 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ccm Advisers Ltd accumulated 12,485 shares.