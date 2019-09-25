As Comcast (CMCSA) Share Value Declined, High Pointe Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Position Lifted by Alyeska Investment Group Lp

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 81.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 15,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 33,780 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 18,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 21.17 million shares traded or 26.55% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Hohn Unconcerned About Regulatory Risk of Closing a Comcast-Fox Deal — Letter; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: MORE: Sources tell NBC News’ @Tom_Winter the wiretap was live leading up to the Cohen raid. • At least one conve…; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platform; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners; 30/05/2018 – The Fox board also recommended backing the deal but said that it was aware of Comcast’s moves to make an offer for certain assets of the company; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 43.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 314,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.98 million, up from 723,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 1.43M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $71.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13,100 shares to 2,190 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 325,837 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $45.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 194,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,938 shares, and cut its stake in Cars Com Inc.