As Comcast (CMCSA) Share Value Declined, Eagle Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $4.35 Million; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Increased Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.54 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.27 million, up from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 9.82 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 111,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 33.05 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32B, up from 32.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.88. About 17.42M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox: Group to Launch Later This Year; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky Plc; 27/05/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. @JeffFlake (R-Ariz.) tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd: “A lot of us have been skeptical that…; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Seizes the Lead From Murdoch in the Race for Sky: DealBook Briefing; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENTS TO REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLIER OF SEPT 30, 2019 OR DATE ON WHICH CERTAIN TERMINATION EVENTS OCCUR; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Puts Comcast Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade And Says It May Happen Even If Fox Rejects A Bid — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: US media giant Comcast has announced a £22 billion rival bid for Sky in a move that threatens Rupert Murdoch’s; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER WELL ADVANCED; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Zimmer Prns Limited Partnership holds 1.55% or 3.25 million shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Limited Company reported 1.93% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sky Invest Group has 0.6% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 906,762 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. First Eagle Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 34.63M shares. First Business Fincl Incorporated reported 9,050 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. New York-based Claar Lc has invested 4.23% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 2.94M are owned by Waddell & Reed Fin. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd reported 621,127 shares stake. Moreover, Markel Corp has 0.29% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Westwood Grp Inc accumulated 0.24% or 567,711 shares. Hudock Capital Gp reported 2,259 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 0.15% stake. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding has invested 0.61% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 154,668 shares to 26.79 million shares, valued at $1.67B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 101,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Capital Corp has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lipe & Dalton has 11,755 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Orca Inv Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 554,067 are held by Cambiar Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company. High Pointe Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 36,570 shares. Aviance Prns Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 8,454 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Provise Management Group Incorporated Limited holds 29,477 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct owns 206,507 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Northeast Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 233,839 are held by Blair William Il. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Forte Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv reported 12,582 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Oak Ltd Oh reported 516,523 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Co LP invested in 37.20M shares. Northern stated it has 39.35 million shares or 0.52% of all its holdings.

