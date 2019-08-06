As Comcast (CMCSA) Share Value Declined, Eagle Capital Management Boosted Stake by $4.35 Million; Williams Sonoma (WSM) Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 111,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 33.05M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 billion, up from 32.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 7.77 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Video Replacement Rate, a key cable ratio, weakens through Q3 2017; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 05/03/2018 – Comcast Extends Gigabit Internet Service in Homes and Businesses Throughout the Greater Houston Area; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 31/03/2018 – Look for Value Even as Comcast Aims for Sky — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Work to Finance All-Cash Offer, Make Key Regulatory Filings Is Well Advanced; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: No Final Decision Has Been Made on Offer for Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 40.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 6,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 8,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 15,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $64.38. About 495,263 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING ‘SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q EPS 54c; 12/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Announces Wedding Expo in Houston

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 80,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amer Gp has 0.04% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 194,604 shares. Macquarie Group Limited reported 47,020 shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 32,064 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Eqis Cap Inc holds 4,817 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Llc has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 16,810 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 42,624 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Flippin Bruce & Porter accumulated 1.29% or 127,842 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 6,690 shares. 793,100 were accumulated by Cooke And Bieler Lp. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 35,956 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Co has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) by 9,395 shares to 26,110 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 19,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.23M for 19.39 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Limited Co accumulated 1.06 million shares. 62,772 were reported by E&G Advisors Lp. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 4,687 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Davidson Inv Advisors reported 446,098 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 65,114 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York accumulated 14,529 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 1.28% or 68,350 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 25,000 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.41% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mastrapasqua Asset Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 162,179 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 181,113 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Finance Grp has invested 0.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Stonebridge Cap Advsr Llc holds 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 6,255 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs reported 0.18% stake. Benin Management Corp holds 44,280 shares.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 154,668 shares to 26.79M shares, valued at $1.67B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 16,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,044 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).