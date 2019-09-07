As Comcast (CMCSA) Share Price Declined, First Financial Boosted Holding by $724,074; Crow Point Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast-Fox Bid Latest; H&M’s Algorithm Push; Adidas Pauses Facebook Video Ads; 19/04/2018 – City Year Joins Comcast NBCUniversal to Bring 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day to Life; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS- UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s £22bn swoop for Sky ignites three-way media battle; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORPORATION – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 24/04/2018 – NBCUniversal Names Phil Tahtakran Head of NBCUniversal Federal Government Affairs, Promotes Margaret Tobey to Senior Vice; 26/04/2018 – DSL Reports: Comcast to Get Much Larger With Latest $30 Billion Megadeal

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Does Disney Need Another Florida Theme Park? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comcast +1.4% as Wells Fargo resumes cable coverage – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comcast Advertising appoints Joel Armijo as CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership holds 94,775 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 17,347 are owned by Strategic Advsr Llc. Origin Asset Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 152,271 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 878,656 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Company Lc holds 1.15 million shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 264,517 shares stake. Nomura Inc accumulated 0.01% or 68,611 shares. Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 43,579 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.76% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Dodge And Cox owns 126.66 million shares or 4.16% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 13.86M shares. Acropolis Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% or 18,370 shares in its portfolio. Boyar Asset Management has 3.15% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Amer Century Companies stated it has 113,335 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Convergence Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 106,884 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank stated it has 2.65% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Neumann Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.23 million shares. Goodhaven Mngmt Ltd accumulated 102,984 shares. Montag A And Associates Inc has invested 0.81% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Clear Harbor Asset Lc invested in 0.19% or 15,708 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Llc owns 45,937 shares. Golub Limited Liability Corp reported 37,146 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Amer Fincl Bank has invested 0.46% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 94,632 are owned by Hamel Assoc Incorporated. 54,602 were accumulated by Arrow Financial. Pension Service stated it has 0.94% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kwmg invested in 0% or 295 shares. Willingdon Wealth, North Carolina-based fund reported 144,401 shares.