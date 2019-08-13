As Comcast (CMCSA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Swift Run Capital Management Lifted Its Position; Centurylink (CTL) Valuation Rose While Frontfour Capital Group Lowered Holding by $2.59 Million

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 54.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 235,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 194,329 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 430,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 14.97 million shares traded or 14.02% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 12,820 shares as the company's stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 195,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 182,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 13.36 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWD, CMCSA, NEE, GE – Nasdaq" on July 23, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Inv Advsrs reported 29,436 shares. Carderock Mgmt owns 2% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 122,465 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited holds 0.6% or 12,800 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Management Group invested in 536 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Horan Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 2.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Smithfield Trust Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 55,039 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.58% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3.17 million shares. Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 204,045 shares. Moreover, Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Stifel Fin stated it has 2.49M shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company holds 21,280 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Lourd Ltd Liability holds 8,377 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 475,461 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Taurus Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.19% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust has 0.51% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance" on July 26, 2019

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. 8,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $95,600 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. Dev Indraneel had bought 50,000 shares worth $587,500.