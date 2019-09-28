As Comcast (CMCSA) Market Value Declined, Essex Financial Services Has Boosted Position by $460,026; Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Price Declined While Hap Trading Has Lowered Its Stake

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 61.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 17,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 11,144 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $488,000, down from 28,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 7.07 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 26/05/2018 – Morgan Freeman defiant in new statement on misconduct claims; 29/05/2018 – SAPERSTEIN SAYS MS IS USING BLACKROCK’S ALADDIN FOR WEALTH UNIT; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Sees Markets Having ‘Major Focus’ on Earnings (Video); 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 6.2% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S CO-APAC CEO CHRISTIANSON TALKS ON BTV; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 19/03/2018 – Bitcoin Bust Reminds Morgan Stanley of Nasdaq Crash, But Faster; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 53.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 10,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 31,467 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 20,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 17/05/2018 – Comcast Class A Favored by 16 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/03/2018 FRIES: COMCAST BID FOR SKY A TACTICAL MOVE; 30/05/2018 – Comcast, Fandango Expect to Extend This Feature to Additional New Releases Throughout the Yr; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – THROUGHOUT PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS FROM EFFECTIVE DATE, COMCAST UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, AND SKY UNDERTAKES, SKY SHALL MAINTAIN UK HQ IN OSTERLEY; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST BID IS SAID EXPECTED TO HAVE DEAL PROTECTIONS: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Comcast says considering all-cash offer to buy Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS ENGAGED WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City lnnovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Superbowl

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $338.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,074 shares to 21,635 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,665 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Comcast, Diamond Offshore, Home Depot, KB Home, Liberty Global, Wayfair and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Comcast gets new Street-high target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Comcast boosts download speed for 85% of its Atlanta customers – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “Big Disney Competitor Makes a Major Deal with Comcast – International Business Times” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Comcast’s Peacock Could Be Dead on Arrival – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.78 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Addition to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: The Big Tech Crackdown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Direct Lending files for BDC registration – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

