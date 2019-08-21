As Comcast (CMCSA) Market Value Declined, Bluespruce Investments LP Has Decreased Stake; Catalyst Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Orange (ORAN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Orange (ORAN) by 24.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.09% . The institutional investor held 134,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Orange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 350,256 shares traded. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 14.07% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 24/05/2018 – REG-Orange Belgium : Orange Belgium and MEDIALAAN sign a full MVNO agreement that welcomes JIM Mobile and Mobile Vikings on the Orange Belgium network; 20/03/2018 – Orange: Six-Year Contract Extension Is Worth EUR240 Million; 04/05/2018 – ORANGE AGM VOTES TO RENEW STEPHANE RICHARD FOR 4-YEAR TERM; 26/04/2018 – Orange 1Q Rev EUR10.08B; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the Pacific Ocean; 05/03/2018 – Orange adds seven members to its executive committee; 05/04/2018 – ORANGE EGYPT FOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAYS LOAN WILL ALSO BE USED IN REFINANCING OF EXISTING SYNDICATED LOAN OF EGP 4.3 BLN; 15/05/2018 – FIRE AT ORANGE FACILITY IN IVORY COAST APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN A CRIMINAL ACT – TELECOMMUNICATIONS MINISTER; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Orange Lake Timeshare Trust 2014-A; 08/03/2018 – France’s TF1 and Orange sign a new distribution deal on channels

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 21.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 905,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.32 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.89M, down from 4.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 15.76 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENTS TO REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLIER OF SEPT 30, 2019 OR DATE ON WHICH CERTAIN TERMINATION EVENTS OCCUR; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 25/04/2018 – Sky pulls support for Murdoch bid as Comcast confirms offer; 25/04/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Statement regarding Comcast announcement for Sky; 12/03/2018 – Comcast Business VoiceEdge™ Adds Award-Winning One-Click Audio Conferencing App; 11/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this fall, NBC News confirms; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – CONFIRMS WILLINGNESS TO PROVIDE FOR RELEVANT REGULATOR TO BE A BENEFICIARY OF SKY NEWS BINDING COMMITMENTS IN SAME WAY AS SKY NEWS BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Video Customers 22.3M; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EWH) by 44,788 shares to 498,149 shares, valued at $13.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 45,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,500 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.45 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.