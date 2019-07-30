As Comcast (CMCSA) Market Valuation Rose, Rockland Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Position by $13.26 Million; As Smith A O (AOS) Stock Value Declined, Holder Water Asset Management Has Raised Holding

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 89.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 340,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,546 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 378,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 407,994 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 25/04/2018 – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 02/04/2018 – Elwyn Empowers Nationwide Technology Network with Comcast Business Ethernet, Internet and Phone; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT SAID TO HOLD NON-VOTING SHARES, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX -BLOOMBERG CITING; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 31/03/2018 – Look for Value Even as Comcast Aims for Sky — Barron’s

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 51,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 117,098 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 65,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 652,895 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.47 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 4,239 shares to 10,084 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays Mbs Bond Etf (MBB) by 5,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

