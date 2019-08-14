As Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Regent Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $452,946; As General Mls (GIS) Stock Value Rose, First National Trust Co Increased by $556,869 Its Position

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 11,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 59,051 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 70,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 17.33M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast piles pressure on Fox with Sky bid; 01/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Value Cuts PNC, Buys More Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Continues to Engage With Sky Independent Committee Seeking Recommendation; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN PANDORA MEDIA; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Expects to Buy Back at Least $5B Class A Common During 2018; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DOESN’T THINK U.K. REGULATORY REVIEW IS NEEDED: ROBERTS; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Did Not Agree to Offer a Breakup Fee to Fox – Filing; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £16 BLN UNSECURED BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO FOR 364 DAYS AFTER INITIAL BORROWING; 30/04/2018 – Ken Dilanian: NBC News Exclusive: Kelly says Trump is an idiot, mocks his policy ignorance

First National Trust Co increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 10,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 91,187 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 80,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 2.89 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.30 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 170,612 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability accumulated 56,316 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh has 1.7% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3.78M shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma owns 41,170 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Sunbelt has 6,675 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp invested 3.62% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Wheatland Advisors stated it has 13,406 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 126.96M shares. Proffitt And Goodson, a Tennessee-based fund reported 65 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.65% or 378,566 shares in its portfolio. Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 294 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.71% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 4.60M were reported by Southpoint Capital Advsrs L P. Bailard reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). North Star Asset Mgmt owns 0.18% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 54,231 shares.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,085 shares to 5,210 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communicatn (NYSE:VZ) by 11,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter & Communication Brokerage has 0.42% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Provise Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 113,336 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt stated it has 5,477 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability accumulated 157,707 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 18,011 are owned by Altavista Wealth Management Incorporated. Glenview Bancorp Dept invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Shufro Rose & reported 52,503 shares stake. Stock Yards Bancorp & owns 4,799 shares. Park Circle owns 38,100 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Company New York reported 8,300 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 161,292 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 5,087 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 36,123 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg owns 2.38M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al invested in 1.35M shares or 0.53% of the stock.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 30,632 shares to 85,678 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 68,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).