As Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Market Valuation Declined, Reaves W H & Company Cut by $17.75 Million Its Position; Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Holder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Raised Stake

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 455,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.32 million, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/04/2018 – City Year Joins Comcast NBCUniversal to Bring 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day to Life; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 21/05/2018 – U.K. MINDED NOT TO ISSUE EIN ON COMCAST BID FOR SKY; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City Innovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be All Cash; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX, POST SPINOFF; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) by 56.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 171,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 475,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, up from 303,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.01% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 307,730 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Finl (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 29,112 shares to 382,929 shares, valued at $11.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) by 27,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,437 shares, and cut its stake in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.50 billion for 14.12 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

