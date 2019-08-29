As Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; As Pegasystems (PEGA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Parametric Portfolio Associates Decreased Position

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 5,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 18,496 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 23,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $70.07. About 46,180 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Transformation; 08/03/2018 – New Survey Uncovers Consumers’ Healthy Choices are Driven by Social and Financial Factors; 28/05/2018 – Pegasystems Tour Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 21; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation Cl A (CMCSA) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 487,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 7.99M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319.40 million, down from 8.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 3.08 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 17/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Blood but not much treasure: Vivendi’s European media crusade; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES; 21/05/2018 – Britain’s government says it does not intend to refer Comcast’s $30.7 billion takeover offer for Sky to competition authorities; 10/05/2018 – Comcast plans break fee in new Fox offer; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 26/04/2018 – Comcast, Elliott and Takeda test government’s taste for M&A; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY STATEMENT ON COMCAST ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SKY; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 20/03/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Enterprise Internet of Things Service Announces New Customers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc has 234,009 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 5,608 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp reported 0.13% stake. Raymond James And Assoc reported 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Aperio stated it has 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Trexquant Limited Partnership accumulated 0.11% or 24,398 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 23,109 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 71,782 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company reported 40,750 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Secor Cap Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.35% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Js Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 16,350 shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gladstone Commercial Corp Reit (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 31,706 shares to 104,555 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 25,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH).

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pegasystems (PEGA) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Pega Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pegasystems Becomes Oversold (PEGA) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ORCL or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 224,813 are owned by Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability. Letko Brosseau And Assoc Inc holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3.06M shares. Bankshares reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Rhumbline Advisers has 8.14 million shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 53,058 shares. Stack Fincl Mgmt accumulated 383,348 shares. Fiduciary Tru Communication holds 366,388 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Liability invested in 41,805 shares. Lenox Wealth has 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc has invested 2.63% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 732,834 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). United Kingdom-based Findlay Park Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 3.82% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc has invested 0.65% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).