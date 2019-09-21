As Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Capital International Investors Trimmed Its Stake by $990.44 Million; As Pg&E (PCG) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Oz Management LP Upped Its Stake

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 23.58 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 94.75 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01 billion, down from 118.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 18.04M shares traded or 7.48% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTER WILL UTILIZE COMCAST EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM ON BEHALF OF BOTH COS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn cash bid for Sky; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY CONSIDERATION; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 09/05/2018 – Ovation Partners With Comcast For 2018 Stand For The Arts Awards Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 09/05/2018 – LATEST: Comcast preparing for mid-June bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets, which could add $100B in debt to Comcast’s balance sheet; Comcast also willing to offer new deal protections

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1790.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.12 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.58M, up from 112,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 13.08 million shares traded or 58.32% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.44B for 15.25 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 27,438 shares. Elm Advisors Lc reported 11,794 shares stake. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Lc holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 92,486 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 51.86 million shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 21,352 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1.60M shares. Jolley Asset Management invested in 2.61% or 96,033 shares. Fmr Llc stated it has 136.53 million shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Ltd Liability reported 57,241 shares. Highlander Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Citadel Lc has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cibc Ww Markets reported 0.05% stake. Iberiabank Corp holds 9,721 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland Company stated it has 1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.5% or 1.02M shares.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.89M shares to 25.95 million shares, valued at $1.60 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Connections Inc (Usd) by 4,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd Adr.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turtle Beach Corp (Call) by 60,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyft Inc by 783,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,600 shares, and cut its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 282,665 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 30,038 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has 13.18M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 34,057 shares stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 30,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 759,079 shares. Knighthead Limited Liability Corporation has invested 43.52% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Howe Rusling has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caspian Capital LP owns 3.63M shares for 74.18% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Raymond James Fin Serv Advsr holds 0% or 26,361 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 24,659 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 46 shares stake. Pointstate Capital LP accumulated 2.77% or 5.77 million shares. Electron Capital Ptnrs Lc has 1.42M shares for 4.43% of their portfolio.