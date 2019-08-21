As Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Shares Declined, Markston International Boosted Position by $560,079; Daiwa Securities Group Cut Cubesmart (CUBE) Holding by $24.12 Million

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 14,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 501,033 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03 million, up from 486,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 5.35 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Hohn urged Fox’s Rupert Murdoch in a letter “to immediately engage” with Comcast; 07/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE TOMORROW: White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro joins @MeetThePress with @ChuckTodd; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS- UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 – 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BBC chair says Comcast’s Sky bid should go to Ofcom; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT SAID TO HOLD NON-VOTING SHARES, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX -BLOOMBERG CITING; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 96.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 753,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $977,000, down from 784,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 576,670 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 49 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 179,508 shares. The Delaware-based Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 1.22% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 6.17M shares. Sunbelt Secs holds 0.13% or 6,675 shares. Hl Fincl Services Llc has invested 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Consulta Ltd owns 5.75M shares or 22.8% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc invested in 0.79% or 28,435 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Lc reported 2.76% stake. 23,875 are owned by Tributary Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.05% or 7,851 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc holds 629 shares. Matrix Asset Incorporated has invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp holds 459 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood White has invested 1.15% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 11,213 shares to 159,972 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,754 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 19,471 shares. Eqis reported 13,334 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 146,893 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 6,447 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Company has 65 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Presima Incorporated reported 608,800 shares stake. Quantbot Techs LP has invested 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability holds 19,648 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources reported 312,468 shares. Moreover, United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Sei Invests stated it has 0.06% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). United Svcs Automobile Association owns 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 33,823 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 362 shares or 0% of the stock. Pggm Invs holds 0.76% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) or 4.62 million shares. Whittier Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).