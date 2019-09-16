As Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Share Value Declined, Kahn Brothers Group Raised Its Holding; Shannon River Fund Management Boosted Its New York Times Co (NYT) Position by $18.11 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 59.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 565,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.45 million, up from 950,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 1.49M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 11/03/2018 – Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing; 03/05/2018 – NYT: EXPECT 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE TO BE UP MID SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/03/2018 – Trump may select Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the position, the New York Times reports, citing two people close to the White House; 15/03/2018 – Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, some of which are related to Russia, The New York Times reported; 30/04/2018 – New York Times Metro Editor Resigns, Citing `Mistakes’; 15/03/2018 – The Situation Room: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for Stories on Sexual Harassment; 03/05/2018 – New York Times’ profit jumps 66 percent

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by 261.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 4,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 6,010 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $254.10M, up from 1,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Comcast Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 11.73M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO ENGAGE W/ SKY COMMITTEE, SEEKS FUTURE RECOMMENDATION; 25/04/2018 – Comcast/Sky: outfoxed; 08/05/2018 – DISH – CHAIRMAN ERGEN SAYS COMCAST SEEING VALUE IN CONTENT, STUDIOS, DISTRIBUTION IN UK ‘PROBABLY A POSITIVE SIGN’ FOR INDUSTRY – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – OFFER IS A PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 13 PER CENT. TO CLOSING PRICE OF £11.05 PER SKY SHARE ON 26 FEBRUARY 2018, BEING LAST BUSINESS DAY BEFORE ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMCAST’S POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SKY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump doc says Trump bodyguard, lawyer ‘raided’ his office, took medical files; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% or 2.04 million shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Com (Trc) holds 2,993 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bell Savings Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Arvest National Bank & Trust Trust Division owns 494,393 shares. Freshford Cap Management Lc invested in 4.88% or 685,820 shares. 49,594 are held by Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability Company. 20,363 were reported by Paragon Cap Ltd. Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated holds 91,072 shares. 6,835 are held by Ifrah Fin Service. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 5,344 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Zevenbergen Capital Investments Limited Liability Com owns 11,020 shares. Amer Assets Inv Mgmt invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lau Assocs Ltd Com invested in 1.05% or 52,106 shares. 2.80 million are held by Lord Abbett & Ltd Com.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 50,010 shares to 157,000 shares, valued at $25.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 287,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,032 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).