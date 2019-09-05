As Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Share Value Declined, Holder Southeastern Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $19.02 Million; As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Share Price Declined, Family Management Has Raised Position

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 90.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 4,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 8,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 4,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $289.68. About 385,881 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 30/04/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi circle October 28 on the calendar as the FDA begins a speedy review of the world’s 6th PD-1/L1 checkpoint; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – EYLEA® GAINS APPROVAL IN CHINA FOR TREATMENT OF VISUAL IMPAIRMENT DUE TO NEOVASCULAR (WET) AGE-RELATED MACULAR DEGENERATION; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation Cl A (CMCSA) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 487,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 7.99 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319.40 million, down from 8.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 16.49M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST `FULLY COMMITTED’ TO ACQUIRIING ALL OF SKY: SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn cash bid for Sky; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 5th Update; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Comcast website bug leaks Xfinity customer data – ZDNet; 25/04/2018 – Comcast backs Sky bid with £23bn of loans; 30/05/2018 – The Fox board also recommended backing the deal but said that it was aware of Comcast’s moves to make an offer for certain assets of the company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 3.44M shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 37,964 shares. South State has 170,045 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. 8,558 are held by Van Strum And Towne Inc. Pitcairn holds 0.24% or 55,489 shares. Moreover, Johnson Financial Grp has 0.35% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 5,165 were reported by Burns J W And Ny. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.44M shares. 6,324 are held by Northrock Prtn Ltd Liability Company. Insight 2811 reported 19,000 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation accumulated 0.57% or 3.82M shares. Guardian Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 32,021 are owned by Dumont Blake Advsr Lc. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Llc owns 1.86M shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 15.25 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 12,351 shares to 24,419 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI) by 43,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,726 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Group holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated accumulated 30 shares. 50,108 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,383 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsr reported 4,797 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 321,018 shares. M&T Comml Bank stated it has 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). United Kingdom-based Bp Public Lc has invested 0.14% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Scotia Incorporated stated it has 1,356 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 310,331 shares. National Asset holds 0.04% or 832 shares. Hexavest Inc accumulated 92,433 shares. Aqr Cap Management Lc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.1% or 149,282 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Lc holds 8,978 shares.

