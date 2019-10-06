As Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Share Value Declined, Boston Family Office Lifted Position by $516,390; Frigate Ventures LP Position In Argan (AGX) Was Boosted

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 11,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 105,488 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28 million, up from 93,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $597.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $38.23. About 141,992 shares traded or 34.04% up from the average. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 12,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 96,281 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, up from 83,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 12.54 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 26/04/2018 – WJHG-TV: BREAKING: NBC News is reporting Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault in his retrial. More details to…; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Business Launches SmartOfficeTM Motion Insights; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Seizes the Lead From Murdoch in the Race for Sky: DealBook Briefing; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 10/05/2018 – Comcast’s proposed break-up fee would be payable if the deal runs into regulatory trouble

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dish’s Ergen upbeat ahead of streaming ‘bloodbath’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Roku Stock Fell 12% on Wednesday – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Comcast’s Giveaway Is Exactly What Steve Jobs Feared – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Florida’s Universal buys more land near Epic Universe – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Doesn’t Need a Price Cut to Compete – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund has 0.8% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 2.81 million shares. Oakworth Cap stated it has 2,659 shares. Quadrant Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 77,777 shares. Intl Investors has 94.75M shares. 8,924 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co. Bp Public Limited Company holds 490,000 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. King Wealth holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,884 shares. Greystone Managed Inc reported 284,739 shares. Sheffield Asset Ltd Llc has invested 5.78% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tealwood Asset holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 53,500 shares. Ghp Invest Advsr invested 0.36% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hollencrest Mgmt holds 9,648 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 6.05 million are owned by Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Corporation.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $963.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,459 shares to 52,331 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust by 1,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,076 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Corp (NYSE:AFL).

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Argan, Inc.’s (NYSE:AGX) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Argan down 6% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Argan: A Natural Acquisition Target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 23, 2018.