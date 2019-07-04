As Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Share Price Rose, Logan Capital Management Lifted by $3.49 Million Its Position; Strategic Financial Services Boosted Its Community Bk Sys (CBU) Stake by $434,535

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 821.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 89,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,365 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, up from 10,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 8.34M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Is Comcast Going to Crash Dinsey’s Deal With Fox?: DealBook Briefing; 30/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE THIS SUNDAY: @SenRonJohnson (R-Wis.) joins @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress #MTP; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is also diversifying into other areas including health care; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards – Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Sky, subject of Fox-Comcast bidding war, loses key soccer rights; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN PANDORA MEDIA; 23/05/2018 – BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q REV. $22.8B, EST. $22.74B; 19/04/2018 – City Year Joins Comcast NBCUniversal to Bring 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day to Life

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $65.43. About 31,920 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 7.58% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 159,908 shares to 178,874 shares, valued at $19.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 41,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,965 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,816 shares to 180,449 shares, valued at $42.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 54,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,522 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

