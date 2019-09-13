As Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Share Price Declined, Holder Salem Capital Management Has Raised Holding; State Street (STT) Holder Eastern Bank Has Trimmed Its Position

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by 250.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 36,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 51,175 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 5.73M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/03/2018 – Cybergenetics Relies on Comcast Business Internet to Help Resolve Complex Forensic DNA Analysis; 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 06/04/2018 – Comcast Teams Up With Chicago Cubs On Multi-Year Technology And Marketing Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Sky, subject of Fox-Comcast bidding war, loses key soccer rights; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 14/05/2018 – Comcast Cable Communications, LLC vs Rovi Guides, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/14/2018; 21/05/2018 – UK likely to clear way for Comcast to bid for Sky; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q OPER CASH FLOW $5.5B; 21/05/2018 – SKY NOTES U.K. GOVT ANNOUNCEMENT ON OFFER FROM COMCAST; 03/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC News EXCLUSIVE: Feds had a wiretap up on Michael Cohen; details live now on @MSNBC

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 33,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 92,178 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17M, down from 125,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.49. About 1.38M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Rev $3.02B; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in McDermott; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental Impact; 24/05/2018 – State Street Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 12.8%; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Operating Basis Return On Equity 12.8%; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP STT.N – OUTLOOK GIVEN IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY IS STILL OPERATIVE -CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – State Street CEO Discusses Long Term Investing and ETFs (Video); 04/05/2018 – FORMER STATE STREET STT.N EXECUTIVE ARRESTED, ACCUSED BY U.S. OF SCHEME TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE COMPANY

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $180.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization F (JOF) by 70,800 shares to 177,325 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,782 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6.06 million shares. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Inc Wi has 2.48% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Covington Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Trust Company Of Vermont invested in 135,609 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Meridian Inv Counsel holds 1.46% or 62,455 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0.54% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 400 shares. 376 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd. Mariner Limited Co has invested 0.22% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc reported 2,150 shares. Notis holds 0.38% or 19,000 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 32,440 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Pinnacle owns 781,384 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. 892,626 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability.

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 24.06% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.87 per share. STT’s profit will be $529.11M for 10.83 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.07% negative EPS growth.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) by 2,895 shares to 90,237 shares, valued at $20.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (BSV) by 11,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $547,995 activity. de Saint-Aignan Patrick had bought 500 shares worth $29,425 on Monday, July 22.