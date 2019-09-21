As Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Share Price Declined, Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Boosted Holding; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Cannell Peter B & Company Has Upped Holding by $541,125

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 4,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 104,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63M, up from 99,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88M shares traded or 83.93% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – JPM’S ULRICH: DELEVERAGING, DERISKING TO CONTINUE IN CHINA; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N RELEASES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER LETTER FROM CEO JAMIE DIMON; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 24% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project- FT; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit jumps 35 percent

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Comcast Corporation Cl A (CMCSA) by 38.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 8,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 29,071 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 21,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 18.04 million shares traded or 7.48% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Makes Announcement Regarding Offer From Comcast Corp for Sky Plc; 26/04/2018 – NBC’s Tom Brokaw denies allegation of sexual impropriety in 1990s -reports; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CO, CHARTER FORMED 50/50 OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP FOR DEVELOPMENT & DESIGN OF BACKEND SYSTEMS SUPPORTING CERTAIN OF COS’ MOBILE SERVICE; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Aware of the Press Release of Comcast Corp of May 23; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 534 shares to 60,315 shares, valued at $65.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

