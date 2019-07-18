As Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Market Valuation Rose, Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Increased Position by $396,591; As Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) Market Valuation Rose, Plante Moran Financial Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $2.51 Million

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,033 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09M, up from 140,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $129.6. About 25,801 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 10/05/2018 – Grid operator asks US Gulf Coast utilities to expect hot weather; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.91; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Dte Energy Center Ba1 Rating; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – DTE: BREAKING: In a 3-0 vote, the Michigan Public Service Commission has approved an order granting DTE permission to build its controversial $1B natural gas plant in St. Clair County. – ! $DTE; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy: Projects in Michigan Scheduled to Be Completed by 2022; 25/04/2018 – DTE REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99; 08/05/2018 – NextEnergy Partners with DTE Energy, Consumers Energy on Advanced Lighting Controls Summit; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates DTE Electric Co.’s $525MM Mtge Bonds ‘A+’; Outlook Negative; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project a; 27/04/2018 – Michigan approves DTE plan to build $1 bln natgas power plant

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 10,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 835,288 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.40 million, up from 825,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Comcast Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 817,571 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 24/04/2018 – NBCUniversal Names Phil Tahtakran Head of NBCUniversal Federal Government Affairs, Promotes Margaret Tobey to Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 09/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Michael Cohen Used #Trump Organization Email in #StormyDaniels ArrangementsMore via @S_Fitzpatrick &; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts […]; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CHARTER WIRELESS PARTNERSHIP WILL HELP DEFRAY COSTS; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DOESN’T THINK U.K. REGULATORY REVIEW IS NEEDED: ROBERTS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST INTENDS TO ESTABLISH SKY NEWS BOARD AND INTENDS TO COMMIT THAT FOR A PERIOD OF 10 YEARS; 21/05/2018 – UK Culture Secretary Not Minded to Refer Comcast’s Sky Bid for Further Probe

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 4,743 shares to 2,184 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 9,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,345 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. SHAW RUTH G also bought $248,540 worth of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. 845 Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares with value of $30,036 were sold by Murdock Daniel C..

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) by 10,820 shares to 29,985 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,172 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).