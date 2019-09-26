As Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Spitfire Capital Lowered Holding by $635,500; Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (CM) Holder Polar Securities Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Declined

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (CM) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 280,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 155,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.18 million, down from 435,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.96. About 347,392 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 117,389 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, down from 132,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $862.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 45,374 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON SEES FY ’19 REV UP 7%-9%; 07/03/2018 Columbus McKinnon Opens New Entertainment Training Center of Excellence at Rock Lititz; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting; 16/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 21/04/2018 – DJ Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCO); 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expects 1Q Rev to Grow 7%-9% Including FX Benefit; 04/05/2018 – CMCO: DAMASCUS VA: FIRE – Columbus McKinnon Plant, heat treat room. Damascus, Glade Spring FD dispatched 0708. SF06 – ! $CMCO; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CMCO’s profit will be $17.71M for 12.17 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

