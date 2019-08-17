As Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Spitfire Capital Lowered Its Holding; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder First Dallas Securities Has Trimmed Position by $522,480 as Valuation Declined

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 6,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 19,178 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 25,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 8.35 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 60,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 132,889 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, down from 193,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $791.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 55,441 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon 4Q EPS 36c; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – QTRLY NET SALES $214.1 MILLION VS $183.7 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 2% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expects 1Q Rev to Grow 7%-9% Including FX Benefit; 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON APPOINTS AZIZ S. AGHILI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 46,539 shares to 998,414 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 7,190 shares. Brinker Capital Inc reported 19,642 shares stake. Asset Management One Commerce Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 88,173 shares. Pnc Services Group Incorporated stated it has 7,190 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 95,570 shares. Rutabaga Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Ma has 0.75% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 79,327 shares. Van Den Berg Mngmt I invested in 0.24% or 51,531 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 19,639 shares. Northern invested in 456,541 shares. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Walthausen And Limited Liability owns 305,841 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Foundry accumulated 156,850 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership stated it has 369,544 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sei Investments Co accumulated 119,349 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt stated it has 13,042 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.63% or 6.09 million shares. First Foundation Advisors invested in 0.05% or 11,084 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 1.4% or 309,027 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Lc accumulated 13,498 shares. Trust Ltd Liability Company invested in 4,845 shares. Tradition Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 99,866 shares. Df Dent Inc holds 7,822 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Incorporated has 0.44% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Anchor Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 6,897 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jones Cos Lllp holds 16,459 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments accumulated 79,086 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt has invested 0.88% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 335,969 shares. Moreover, Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has 0.15% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.