As Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Spitfire Capital Has Cut Stake by $2.06 Million; Citrix Sys (CTXS) Market Value Declined While 13D Management Has Upped Position

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 4,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 117,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69M, up from 112,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $95.02. About 702,917 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 09/05/2018 – CompDealerNews: Citrix Canada head retires; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Rev $2.88B-$2.91B

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 60,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 132,889 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, down from 193,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $817.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 36,588 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon 4Q EPS 36c; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 2% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON SEES FY ’19 REV UP 7%-9%; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019; 16/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN HAS BEEN AMENDED TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 31, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Names Aziz S. Aghili to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 250,858 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hexavest Inc has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 3,152 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Signaturefd Llc holds 0% or 515 shares. Optimum Advsr owns 1,105 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 4,212 shares. Caprock Gru Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 297 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com, Michigan-based fund reported 50 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.03% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 22,000 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Moreover, Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 32,172 shares. Cibc Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 19,157 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 977 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt reported 35,863 shares. Kennedy Management invested in 0.21% or 256,978 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 0% or 145 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 111,247 shares. Aperio Llc has 5,853 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd invested in 0% or 52,900 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership owns 17,095 shares. 2 are held by Assetmark. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 156,850 shares. Boston Llc invested in 0.05% or 30,405 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 54,452 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 7,190 shares.