As Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Spitfire Capital Has Decreased Position by $635,500; As Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (VAC) Share Price Declined, Iridian Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $9.77 Million

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 117,389 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93 million, down from 132,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.93M market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 165,421 shares traded or 22.69% up from the average. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 5C/SHR FROM 4C, EST. 4C; 07/03/2018 Columbus McKinnon Opens New Entertainment Training Center of Excellence at Rock Lititz; 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expects 1Q Rev to Grow 7%-9% Including FX Benefit; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.05/SHR; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – QTRLY NET SALES $214.1 MILLION VS $183.7 MLN; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $835.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (VAC) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 101,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.76 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.3. About 312,253 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 16/03/2018 – Marriott Vacations Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE TO BUY ILG TO CREATE A LEADING; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations to Acquire ILG in Deal Valued at $4.7 Billion; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide To Acquire ILG To Create A Leading Global Provider Of Premier Vacation Experiences; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 09/04/2018 – Scarlett Hotel Group Acquires Third Marriott, the 113-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP VAC.N IN LEAD TO CLINCH MERGER DEAL WITH ILG INC ILG.O; 23/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Marriott’s Capuano on Asian Growth

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 34.78 million shares or 5.83% less from 36.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Natl Trust holds 84 shares. Cornerstone invested in 0% or 29 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department accumulated 8 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 1,903 shares. Pettee holds 0.53% or 8,605 shares. Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 301 shares. Van Berkom & Assoc holds 837,712 shares. Nomura invested in 0% or 2,713 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 119,961 shares. Toth Finance Advisory accumulated 68 shares. 2,765 were accumulated by Us Bancorp De. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Co owns 189 shares. Fiera Corp reported 25,315 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd reported 83,578 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office reported 24 shares.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $6.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 51,294 shares to 4.71M shares, valued at $189.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 28,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,049 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $334,785 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold CMCO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 0.44% more from 22.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aristotle Boston Limited has 661,775 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 11,073 shares. Zebra Capital Ltd Co owns 7,386 shares. Forest Hill Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.83% or 124,565 shares. Moreover, Sterling Capital Management Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Phocas Corp has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 217,332 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited holds 26,046 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 831,237 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 83,835 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 5,944 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 16,464 were accumulated by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% stake. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has 167,205 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 33,019 shares.

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CMCO’s profit will be $17.72 million for 12.53 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.