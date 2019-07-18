As Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Share Value Declined, Spitfire Capital Has Decreased Holding; American Century Companies Continues to Hold Position in Whitestone Reit (WSR)

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 60,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 132,889 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, down from 193,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.34. About 191 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 3.23% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 4c; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.05/SHR; 04/05/2018 – CMCO: DAMASCUS VA: FIRE – Columbus McKinnon Plant, heat treat room. Damascus, Glade Spring FD dispatched 0708. SF06 – ! $CMCO; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 16/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TERMINATION OF CO’S RIGHTS AGREEMENT, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 18, 2019; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $835.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – QTRLY NET SALES $214.1 MILLION VS $183.7 MLN; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Whitestone Reit (WSR) by 130.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 175,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 310,885 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 135,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Whitestone Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.65 million market cap company. It closed at $12.67 lastly. It is down 9.74% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical WSR News: 09/05/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm Egan-Jones Recommends Shareholders Vote on the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR ALL” of Whitestone’s Trustees; 07/05/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, Glass Lewis, Recommends Shareholders Vote on Whitestone’s WHITE Proxy Card; 25/04/2018 – Whitestone REIT Files Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Whitestone REIT Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Board’s Significant Industry Expertise and Diverse Perspectives; 07/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – 3.9% SAME STORE NOI GROWTH IN WHOLLY OWNED PORTFOLIO IN QTR; 23/04/2018 – KBS STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITY REIT – RELEASED AN OPEN LETTER TO WHITESTONE REIT SHAREHOLDERS CALLING ON THEM TO VOTE FOR ITS NOMINEES; 04/05/2018 – Institutional Shareholder Services Recommends Whitestone REIT Shareholders Vote “For” KBS Nominees Kenneth Fearn And David Snyd; 10/05/2018 – KBS Urges Whitestone’s Shareholders to Support Its Slate of Independent and Highly Qualified Nominees and Its Advisory Vote to; 07/05/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, Glass Lewis, Recommends Shareholders Vote on Whitestone’s WHITE Proxy Card; 02/04/2018 – Whitestone REIT Mails Definitive Proxy Materials and Letter to Shareholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.16, from 2.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold WSR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.96 million shares or 0.39% less from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 67,004 shares. Strs Ohio owns 60,555 shares. Texas-based Bridgeway Cap has invested 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). State Teachers Retirement System holds 27,957 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0.01% or 114,900 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 151,539 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 3,231 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 800 shares or 0% of the stock. 44,737 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com invested in 0% or 21,421 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) or 577,884 shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Marshall Wace Llp reported 11,004 shares. Stevens Management Ltd Partnership reported 10,908 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 1.91 million shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $265.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 48,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,391 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas holds 0.83% or 241,363 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). 14,240 are owned by American Intl Gp Inc. Citigroup Inc reported 7,190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles Communication Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 369,544 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 0% or 38,311 shares. 30,405 are owned by Boston Advisors Ltd Liability. 515,271 are held by Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 103,634 are owned by National Bank Of America De. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York stated it has 11,712 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brant Point Invest Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 73,987 shares. Punch & Associate Inv Mgmt Inc owns 1.1% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 373,737 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 50,140 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 47,735 shares. Van Den Berg Mngmt I Inc stated it has 51,531 shares.

