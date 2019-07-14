As Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Share Value Declined, Holder Spitfire Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding; Goldentree Asset Management LP Stake in Michaels Cos (MIK) Has Cut as Valuation Declined

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 60,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 132,889 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, down from 193,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.22M market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 76,633 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 3.23% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 16/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Gross Margins for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 5C/SHR FROM 4C, EST. 4C; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Columbus McKinnon May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $835.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 43.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 854,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.80 million, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.48. About 2.76M shares traded or 1.50% up from the average. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 41.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection for DIY Entertaining Enthusiasts; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 0% AND 1.5%; 14/03/2018 – Moved By Tragic Diabetes Story, Fellow Type 1, Bret Michaels, Looks To Insulin Resolution; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees After-tax Cost of Implementing Aaron Changes of $37 Million to $42 Million; 15/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Halloween Candle Holders Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $170 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. to Rebrand Framerspointe.com as AaronBrothers.com; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Spin Art Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees 1Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. to Close 94 Full-Size Aaron Brothers Stores, Reposition Aaron Brothers as a ‘Store-Within-a-Store’

Analysts await The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MIK’s profit will be $22.14 million for 15.14 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Michaels Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.84% negative EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Call) by 1.31 million shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $61.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MIK shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 834,979 shares. 3,211 were accumulated by Alphaone Invest Services Ltd Com. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 112,342 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). 22,500 were accumulated by Gam Ag. Principal Group Inc has invested 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Numerixs Inv reported 0.05% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 126,889 shares. Aqr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Reinhart Partners owns 1.85M shares. Blackrock reported 8.55M shares stake. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership holds 11,887 shares. Invesco Limited has 191,959 shares. Point72 Asset LP accumulated 22,515 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. CMCO’s profit will be $18.05 million for 13.11 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.59% EPS growth.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 18,000 shares to 272,765 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 26,615 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 28,176 shares. Loomis Sayles Commerce LP owns 369,544 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 54,950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Svcs Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 111,826 shares. Blackrock stated it has 1.52 million shares. Skylands Llc has invested 1.08% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Citadel Limited Liability has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Oberweis Asset owns 103,453 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 116,555 shares stake. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 269,176 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Phocas Corporation reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). 45,800 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 101,547 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO).