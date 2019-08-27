As Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Share Value Declined, Holder Spitfire Capital Decreased Holding; Affinity Investment Advisors Trimmed Its American Electric Power (AEP) Holding as Share Price Rose

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 60,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 132,889 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, down from 193,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $752.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 69,874 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019; 04/05/2018 – CMCO: DAMASCUS VA: FIRE – Columbus McKinnon Plant, heat treat room. Damascus, Glade Spring FD dispatched 0708. SF06 – ! $CMCO; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON APPOINTS AZIZ S. AGHILI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Names Aziz S. Aghili to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – QTRLY NET SALES $214.1 MILLION VS $183.7 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 2% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 21/04/2018 – DJ Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCO)

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 37,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 58,455 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, down from 95,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $90.83. About 1.50M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.49M for 18.77 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss State Bank reported 2.01M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). The Massachusetts-based Crow Point Prns Llc has invested 3.26% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). The Mississippi-based Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department has invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Tortoise Invest Ltd Liability Co stated it has 215 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding has invested 0.16% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 140,391 were reported by American Century Companies. Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 8,690 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 124,710 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Kistler accumulated 0.01% or 425 shares. Advsr Ltd reported 3,190 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Linscomb & Williams Inc invested in 0.02% or 3,395 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 0.07% or 486,357 shares. 869,116 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 2,400 shares to 34,929 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 101,547 are owned by Tiaa Cref Lc. Skylands Capital Ltd holds 226,300 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) or 2,526 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 145 shares. Foundry Lc invested in 156,850 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs stated it has 18,290 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 13,597 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.53% or 451,094 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Van Den Berg Mgmt I holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 51,531 shares. 111,247 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Llc has 1.12% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 47,735 shares. Globeflex Lp has 0.12% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO).