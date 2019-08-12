As Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (CMCO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.28 Million; Css Has Increased Its Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (PG) Holding by $360,500

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (CMCO) by 51.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 37,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 35,863 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 73,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.51. About 111,016 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.05/SHR; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expects 1Q Rev to Grow 7%-9% Including FX Benefit; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON SEES FY ’19 REV UP 7%-9%; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 2% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN HAS BEEN AMENDED TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019

Css Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (PG) by 47.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 10,800 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.94 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 376,000 shares to 91,100 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc (Put) by 26,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,100 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (Put) (NYSE:TWTR).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.98 million activity. On Friday, February 15 the insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Company owns 2.91 million shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Beaumont Prtn Ltd has invested 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Camelot Portfolios Limited Com holds 6,005 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Insurance reported 3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amer Century Cos owns 7.29 million shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. House Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 44,820 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Jane Street Ltd holds 0.02% or 110,331 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 0.8% or 1.28 million shares. Amg Trust Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 2,166 shares. Wills Financial Grp owns 50,329 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.84% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nippon Life Global Americas has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guardian Cap Lp reported 195,729 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Co holds 4,450 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 1.07 million shares. Teton Inc has 125,860 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc reported 0.11% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Principal Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1.56M shares. Blackrock owns 1.52 million shares. Essex Comm Llc has 48,684 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd holds 0.1% or 1.64 million shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 20,639 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Company holds 461,826 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Co reported 0% stake. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 226,300 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested in 7,660 shares or 0% of the stock.

