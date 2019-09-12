As Columbus Mckinnon Corp. Ny (CMCO) Stock Declined, Oberweis Asset Management Has Cut by $1.04 Million Its Holding; Public Storage (PSA) Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Lifted Its Stake by $74.29 Million

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 284.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 312,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 421,719 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.44M, up from 109,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $249.43. About 735,001 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. Ny (CMCO) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 25,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 78,098 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, down from 103,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. Ny for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 111,021 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 4c; 16/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – QTRLY NET SALES $214.1 MILLION VS $183.7 MLN; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.05/SHR; 04/05/2018 – CMCO: DAMASCUS VA: FIRE – Columbus McKinnon Plant, heat treat room. Damascus, Glade Spring FD dispatched 0708. SF06 – ! $CMCO; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.5% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Columbus McKinnon May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold CMCO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 0.44% more from 22.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Llc holds 130,951 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Ltd has invested 0.06% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 19,091 shares. Strs Ohio owns 19,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd reported 73,781 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Globeflex LP owns 17,095 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 11,110 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Investments Limited. Cambridge Inv Research holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 18,290 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 79,695 shares. Walthausen & Lc holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 296,281 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). First Mercantile Trust has 0.01% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc accumulated 11,010 shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg. Co. (NYSE:GPK) by 26,600 shares to 47,600 shares, valued at $665,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc. Adr by 9,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Altair Engineering Inc.

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CMCO’s profit will be $17.72 million for 12.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 519,720 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $26.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 346,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,547 shares, and cut its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

