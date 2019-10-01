As Columbus Mckinnon Corp. Ny (CMCO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Oberweis Asset Management Trimmed Position by $1.04 Million; Holder King Luther Capital Management Has Boosted Hanover Ins Group (THG) Position

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 53.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 9,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 26,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37 million, up from 17,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.54. About 203,444 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 02/05/2018 – The Hanover Reports First Quarter Net Income and Operating Income of $1.57 and $1.95 per Diluted Share, Respectively; First Qua; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Hanover Insurance Group’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of 1Q Catastrophes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG); 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative Insurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting Insured Drivers At Risk; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Its Intl Specialty Business; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STA

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. Ny (CMCO) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 25,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 78,098 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, down from 103,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. Ny for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $860.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.43. About 69,309 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon: Plan Was Originally Scheduled to Expire on May 18, 2019; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 16/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Names Aziz S. Aghili to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Gross Margins for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 4c; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expects 1Q Rev to Grow 7%-9% Including FX Benefit; 16/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford stated it has 7,333 shares. Captrust Advsr accumulated 535 shares.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4,275 shares to 3,095 shares, valued at $521,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onespan Inc by 43,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,280 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CMCO’s profit will be $17.72 million for 12.14 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold CMCO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 0.44% more from 22.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Group stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 452,078 shares. Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 457,920 shares. Pacific Ridge Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 18,381 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Foundry Prns Lc has invested 0.26% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Panagora Asset invested in 0.02% or 87,363 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.72% or 442,877 shares. 168,565 were accumulated by Driehaus Capital Management Ltd. Invesco holds 0% or 107,079 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 46,481 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd. by 115,881 shares to 2.94 million shares, valued at $62.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 7,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).