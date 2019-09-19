As Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Valuation Rose, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position; Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Lifted Packaging Of Am (PKG) Position by $100.53 Million

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of Am (PKG) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 1,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,666 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03B, up from 9,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of Am for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $103.46. About 284,098 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 3,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The institutional investor held 519,131 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.00M, up from 516,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $96.19. About 72,222 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR TO BUY REMAINING 40% STAKE IN SHANGHAI JV; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – SWIRE RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS EXCLUSIVE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR IN HONG KONG AND MACAU; 16/03/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR – CO, MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER ANNOUNCED NEW COLLABORATION FEATURING CO-BRANDED OUTERWEAR, APPAREL; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.01 TO $3.11; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 FINL OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O ANNOUNCED ITS INTENT TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 40 PERCENT INTEREST IN COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.01-EPS $3.11; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Re

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $288.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Class A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 260 shares to 21,469 shares, valued at $4.51 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,212 shares, and cut its stake in Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold PKG shares while 157 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 0.58% less from 80.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss National Bank reported 307,600 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,637 shares. State Street reported 4.12M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.01% or 10,204 shares in its portfolio. Company Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 1,306 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 401,984 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Olstein Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 65,000 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Lc New York has 0.02% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 3,078 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 4,700 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 360,550 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 642 shares. Scotia Cap owns 0.01% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 5,861 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 1 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Invest Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold COLM shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 0.61% less from 24.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation stated it has 10,666 shares. Asset Management One Ltd owns 13,000 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp holds 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) or 9,388 shares. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Company reported 4,128 shares. The Missouri-based Argent Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). California-based Aperio Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Charles Schwab accumulated 0.01% or 236,807 shares. Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 25,910 shares in its portfolio. Saturna Capital Corp accumulated 0.01% or 3,200 shares. Sei Invs Co invested in 0.01% or 22,835 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 154,443 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% or 212,223 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 7,269 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tru Of Vermont reported 30 shares.