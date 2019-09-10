As Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Stock Value Rose, Eagle Asset Management Has Trimmed Position; As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Valuation Rose, Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.92 Million

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 30.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 35,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The institutional investor held 82,864 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63 million, down from 118,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $99.3. About 123,033 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Re; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O ANNOUNCED ITS INTENT TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 40 PERCENT INTEREST IN COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Board of Directors Approved a Regular Qtrly Div of 22c/Shr; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO.: INTENTION TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice President of Global Merchandising; 16/03/2018 Columbia Sportswear and Major League Soccer Announce New Relationship

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 60.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 35,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 22,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 58,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 221,203 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees 2Q Rev $127M-$129M; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 2% Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 19/04/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Recognizes Cornerstone Tool & Fastener with Governor’s Business Ambassador Award; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 26/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK -FY REVENUE HK$92.9 MLN, UP 15.2 PCT; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 16/04/2018 – NEXTDC: UNISUPER AGREED TO TAKE-UP A$150M CORNERSTONE PLACEMENT

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adt Inc by 185,210 shares to 219,284 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 117,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on November, 6. CSOD’s profit will be $15.52 million for 50.21 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -345.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.05% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Parametrica Mngmt Ltd owns 0.6% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 5,156 shares. 104,930 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Company. 76,899 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Nicholas Investment Ltd Partnership owns 98,132 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division accumulated 0% or 112 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company reported 612,800 shares. Bernzott reported 394,455 shares. Guggenheim Llc reported 4,243 shares. Hudson Bay Limited Partnership stated it has 0.31% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 85,400 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 18,962 shares. Stephens Inv Grp Limited Co holds 0.25% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 228,294 shares.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cornerstone OnDemand: Potential Triple Top May Foreshadow Tough Road Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CSOD, IMMU, CVS – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “University of North Carolina System Selects Cornerstone to Empower Employees to Learn, Grow and Prepare for the Future – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cornerstone Announces Program to Inspire Companies to Bridge the Skills Divide – Business Wire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

More notable recent Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Down 7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull of the Day: Columbia Sportswear (COLM) – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Columbia Sportswear – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Sportswear +3% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 9.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.41 per share. COLM’s profit will be $101.43M for 16.12 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Sportswear Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 569.57% EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdi by 35,117 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $54.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 63,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).